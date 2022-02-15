Serious trouble is looming for a 54-year-old resident of Calusco d’Adda, who in recent days was stopped at a checkpoint by agents of the local police of Dalmine, in the province of Bergamo, while traveling along the provincial road 525. The police who intercepted the black Mercedes in which he was driving certainly did not expect to be faced with an incredible situation : the man got behind the wheel of the car without ever having obtained a driving license in the previous 36 years. Not only that: the car, which was owned by a resident in the province of Pavia, was also uninsured.

The fine that was imposed on the two protagonists of the crime amounted to a total of almost 6,000 euros: a first report from 5,100 euros was raised to the driver without a license, while the second from 867 euros to the owner of the Mercedes due to the lack of insurance. The car was also impounded by the police themselves. “The driver of the Mercedes, who did not want to make any statements to our agents at the time of the detention, had neither a criminal record nor previous reports concerning the lack of driving license, which suggests it had never been checked before last Sunday – declared Aniello Amatruda, the commander of the Dalmine local police – There is talk of 36 years of driving without a license. The car was not his, it was not stolen, but owned by another person “.