An 18-year-old drove his father’s luxury SUV ready for scrap in Switzerland – he didn’t even have a driver’s license.

Brittnau (Switzerland) – First of all, the good news: Nobody was injured. But the Range Rover, which an 18-year-old put against the village fountain in Brittnau, Switzerland, has been hit hard. The enormous force of the impact is not only shown by the destroyed front of the vehicle – the stone fountain basin was also thrown away and a wooden post of the canopy under which the fountain stood was broken. The crash is likely to have serious consequences for the driver. Because apart from the high damage to property that the 18-year-old caused, it also turned out that he did not have a driver’s license, as reported by 24auto.de. And even that was probably not all.

As reported by the Aargau canton police, the destroyed Range Rover is the vehicle of the 18-year-old’s father. The crash will not only be quite expensive for the 18-year-old driver involved in an accident, it could also possibly have legal consequences. According to the police report, there was a suspicion of drug influence – the Zofingen public prosecutor therefore ordered a blood and urine sample from the 18-year-old. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.