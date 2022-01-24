Full-back Alhadhur between the posts and after 7 ‘captain Abdou sent off: Comoros defeated 2-1. At the first Gambian participation among the best 8: Guinea beaten with a goal by Musa Barrow, great protagonist

Started badly, continued worse, ended madly. Zambo Anguissa’s move to the quarter-finals of the Cameroon Africa Cup, for the ninth time in eleven editions, is less news than the nightmare night of the Comoros. Forced by the rules (more than anything else, by the Caf’s failure to derogate) to make history for having played with a full-back in goal, at 7 ‘they also lose their captain by sending off. Finally, in the 81st minute they scare their opponents with a fantastic free kick from M’Changama, the Guingamp midfielder. In any case, Cameroon wins 2-1 with goals from Toko Ekambi and Aboubakar and will play against Gambia on Saturday at 5pm. The “scorpions”, rookies, continue to make history dragged along by Musa Barrow. Even if there are six “Italians” in pink, including the two Colleys and the Romanist Darboe.

Without goalkeeper and in ten – The confrontation between the two goalkeepers already says it all about Cameroon-Comoros. On the one hand Onana, who does this as a job and has a future at Inter, on the other Chaker Alhadhur, 30, Ajaccio full-back in the French Serie B. With his number, 3, drawn with adhesive tape on the shirt of the “real” goalkeeper. Yes, because unlike what happened to Tunisia, which reached the quarterfinals by clearing players who had been negativized for less than five days (the threshold set by the protocol), Caf, the football confederation of the continent, has not granted any derogation to the Comoros. So between an injury and two cases of Covid they were forced to field the defender Alhadhur in goal despite Ali Ahamada, a regular goalkeeper, was healed of Covid yesterday. As if that weren’t enough, after less than 7 minutes the Coelacanths (nickname deriving from a now rare breed of fish) lose their captain. Abdou, in fact, is seen waving a red card in the face after a stomp, from behind, on the ankle of Ngamaleu of the Young Boys. See also Increasing the value of prize money for the African Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon

Cameroon-Comoros 2-1 – Those who remain on the pitch, however, give their soul and leave little space to Cameroon, always in control of the game with a lot of ball possession, but in a couple of occasions also put in difficulty. Especially in the final when all the pride of the Comoros comes out and M’Changama invents a free-kick with the heart capable of reopening, at least ideally, the match in the 81st minute. Alhadhur is also doing his best in a role that is not his. He scores on the first shot, it’s true, but in the second half he manages to stop Aboubakar, the top scorer of the tournament, with an arranged intervention. The first goal, on 29 ‘, was by Toko Ekambi from Lyon. Aboubakar eventually scores. First in the 64th minute, but he is offside, and then really in the 70th minute.

Guinea-Gambia 0-1 – It takes a play of Barrow to unlock the result of a match contracted and fragmented by fouls and technical errors. Especially in the central part. At 71 ‘the Bologna striker receives the ball at the edge of the area and with a stop to follow he gets rid of Conté and the rest of the Guinea defense, scoring the goal that earned him the quarterfinals. Conté will do it again shortly after, but his header, which would have been worth the draw, is canceled for offside. It is the first of many attempts at an inconclusive final assault; between poles, crossbeams, and Gaye’s parades. Nothing changes even when Gambia remains in ten for the expulsion (87 ‘) of Njie, for double yellow. Musa Barrow, awarded as man of the match, was also seen at the beginning of the game, even if with the passing of the minutes the scorpions began to lose their danger. A void that Guinea has tried to fill, albeit without sensational chances. The best happens at 39 ‘on Bayo’s feet. He can finish twice two steps from the door, but is blocked by Gaye’s flying exits. Before the break, then, Darboe – engaged in a personal “Roma” derby with Diawara – goes close to scoring with a left-footed cross that comes out slightly. See also Football Coronary heart disease still plagues PSG - French club now reports goalkeeper Keylor Navas infection

January 24, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 23:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#goalkeeper #Comoros #scare #Cameroon #Gambia #debutant #quarterfinals