The International Olympic Committee published this Friday the eligibility conditions for Russian and Belarusian competitors, currently suspended due to the invasion of Ukraine, who will participate in the Olympic Games as neutral athletes, after classification in accordance with the criteria previously established for this.

So far, only eight Russians and three Belarusians have met the qualification standards, as detailed by the IOC Executive Committee in a statement explaining the decision to allow competitors with these passports to participate.

The resolution excludes team sports, since only the participation of individual athletes will be authorized, without anthems, symbols or colors that allude to national identity. In addition, no official guests, leaders or national dignitaries from those countries will be invited.

Authorized athletes will be those who have no ties of any kind with military structures or national security agencies, who have not actively supported the war and who have complied with the anti-doping regulations to which all competitors are obliged.

Additionally, they must commit, like the rest of the athletes, to respect the Olympic Charter, signing the Conditions of Participation for Paris 2024, which include support for the peace mission of the Olympic movement.

A practically closed road

Some sports, such as fencing and judo, had already allowed the return of Russians and Belarusians under this scheme, which was recommended by the IOC to its affiliated international federations last March, as a kind of guide for eventual Olympic readmission. .

However, many classification routes are already virtually closed, including the rankings to define quotas, where athletes of these nationalities do not have points due to the suspension in force, so that the remaining pre-Olympics would be the only one to continue expanding what It is expected to be a minimal representation.

The IOC highlights in its statement that, on the other hand, there are so far about 60 Ukrainian athletes classified, and it is expected that the delegation of that country will be similar to the one that already appeared in Tokyo 2020. Likewise, it announces that it will triple the Fund of Solidarity with the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, which has allowed some 3,000 athletes from that country to keep active, and which will now rise to 7.5 million dollars.

The background of the Olympic exile

Athletes from these countries have been suspended by the IOC since February 28, 2022, four days after the invasion of Ukraine in the middle of the Olympic truce (between the Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games).

But the exclusion of the Russians had begun much earlier, as they were competing representing their country’s Olympic Committee even since Tokyo 2020, due to the scandal of the so-called “state doping”, the plot of use of prohibited substances orchestrated with the permission of entities of the government.

Last July, on the occasion of the start of the one-year countdown before the Paris Games, the IOC extended invitations to all National Olympic Committees for this event, except those of Russia, Belarus and Guatemala, which are suspended for government interference in the election of its authorities.

Additionally, the Russian Olympic Committee was also suspended last October, after it decided to absorb the Olympic councils of the unilaterally annexed territories of Kherson, Lugansk, Donetsk and Zaporiya, which strictly belong to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee.

Despite all these measures, IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly spoken out in favor of readmission, believing that athletes should not bear the political cost of their governments’ decisions, and in March he criticized the “double standards” of the European countries that opposed this return.

“We have not seen any comments about the participation of athletes from countries that are involved in the other 70 wars and armed conflicts around the world,” Bach complained when recommendations for the return of Russian and Belarusian competitors to international sport were presented. .

