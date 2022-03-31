The roots of politics are older than the human being. This was demonstrated thanks to the work that Frans de Waal entitled: chimpanzee politics (Alliance), a book where the Dutch researcher enlightens us about the simian behaviors inherited from our closest relatives, that is, from primates. For this reason, when Aristotle affirmed that we are political animals, he was not misguided.

The aforementioned work was written by Frans de Waal in the 1980s and has just been reissued. It is always a good time to approach its pages, but in recent days it has become essential to understand certain human behaviors in relation to politics, since hiding intentions and showing falsehoods is not something that Machiavelli has invented for the use of all that person who aspires to a position, but it is common behavior in primate communities.

For example, following Frans de Waal’s book, it is interesting to see how coalitions are formed. Contrary to what one might think, the sides do not arise by contagion of violence in the face of a conflict, but rather the confrontation between the different factions occurs in a calculated manner. This is demonstrated by the study of primatologists Irven DeVore and Ronald Hall in the mid-1960s, when they settled in Kenya to observe the behavior of baboons and discovered that the chief’s power status did not depend on his fighting strength, but from the collaborative relationships he had with baboons of lower ranks than his. The reason: to articulate the group to have control of anyone who rebels. If we look closely, we humans follow the same pattern.

In another curious study, the females of a group of gorillas in Atlanta will have a very important role in choosing the weakest gorilla against the strongest as the leader of the group. This triggered a confrontation between both gorillas. When the time came for the fight, the females came out furious in defense of their leader, wounding the strongest gorilla, who had to be separated from the group when his life was in danger.

This is one of the many examples that this fruitful book brings. All in all, if we have to bring an example to our current map where geopolitics is a daily category in the news, that example is that of a chimpanzee that has a chance to join the strongest chimpanzee. However, he throws away the opportunity and hangs out with the weakest.

In this way, the weakest becomes an indispensable element to strengthen the struggle for dominance against the most powerful chimpanzee. This is a rational choice which, in turn, is based on what is called consequence estimation. The latter shows that the chimpanzee thinks in the future, but, unlike a human being, the chimpanzee is not capable of discriminating between what is essential and what is accessory when anticipating uncertainty. Because if they spun so fine, chimpanzees would not be chimpanzees; They would be human beings.

If we follow the examples contained in this work by Frans de Waal, we can say that every time we identify the behavior of primates with our own, we are making a mistake. We are human beings who, when conducting ourselves in politics, follow the behavior of primates. They were the pioneers. Millions of years later Machiavelli would arrive to turn chimpanzee politics into science.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.