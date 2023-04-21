WIf I hadn’t gone to quinoa, I wouldn’t have graduated from high school,” says Nalan. Whoever talks to the 18-year-old Berliner today, who is now training to become a dental assistant, cannot imagine that she would have dropped out of school. But it is also clear that she owes a lot to her school. “At Quinoa, the teachers take care of the students. And the parents know what their children are doing. For example, if they don’t come to class, the school will call them right away,” says Nalan.

The young woman attended the private quinoa school in Berlin’s Wedding district, which is part of the Mitte district. It is financed by state grants, association and foundation funds as well as private and corporate donations. Almost 90 percent of the 170 students in grades 7 to 10 have foreign roots, four fifths come from families who receive transfer payments. Nevertheless, the quinoa students’ degrees are better than the average for Berlin-Mitte. More students are graduating, and they are earning advanced degrees. A great success – for the students and the school.

Changing schools and repeating classes are of little help

Others don’t succeed. In Germany, around 6 percent of young people leave school without a qualification every year; in 2021 it was around 47,500. Among foreigners, the rate is even twice as high. For a long time, the general public was hardly interested in this group, but that is changing in view of the enormous shortage of skilled workers. Because many school dropouts do not do any vocational training later and are only suitable for helper jobs. Employers and trade unions recently warned in a joint statement: “The fact that too many young people are still leaving school without a degree shouldn’t let us all rest.” One expects “a clear commitment from all levels”. Bernd Fitzenberger, Director of the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research (IAB), puts it this way: “As a society, we can no longer afford for so many people to enter the labor market without training.”

According to the latest vocational training report, around 2.33 million adults between the ages of 20 and 34 in Germany had no vocational qualifications, almost every sixth person in this age group. The proportion of unskilled workers is particularly high at more than 64 percent among adults without a school-leaving certificate. Almost 36 percent of adults with a secondary school leaving certificate have not completed vocational training. The proportion is also above average among people with a migration background. According to the report by the Federal Ministry of Education, those who do not have a professional qualification are more often involuntarily unemployed and work more often than average for a low income.





Experts agree: It is worthwhile trying to get these young people to catch up on vocational training – for the individual and for society as a whole. However, that is easier said than done, says IAB researcher Fitzenberger. Many lacked a sense of achievement at school, some of them are no longer used to learning and may find it particularly difficult to meet the high demands of vocational school, he argues. “So, first of all, we have to win these young people over and enable them to perceive an educational experience as something worthwhile – often for the first time in their lives.”







“Emotional processes are not sufficiently considered in school”

According to Heinrich Ricking, educational scientist at the University of Leipzig, there are several reasons why reality often looks different. Many young people who are struggling in school suffer from a fundamental misfit, he explains. “Their opportunities and school expectations can hardly be reconciled.” In the background, low emotional stability, difficult social behavior as well as educational distance and forms of social declassification often have an effect.