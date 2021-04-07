It was an unprecedented announcement. Since the weekend, the president Alberto Fernandez He remains isolated at the Olivos residence after his Covid-19 test returned a positive result.

Fernandez walked 200 meters from the Guest House to the lectern from where he gave his speech in the open air. The head of state moved unaccompanied by the main street of the presidential residence, which ends in the Plaza de Armas.

Alberto Fernández announced restrictions.

The Members of the Presidential Medical Unit, led by Federico Saavedra, controlled that all health protocols were met, as specified by the Casa Rosada communication team.

The technical teams, in charge of the transmission, were also obliged to comply with all the protocol standards. In addition to personal protective equipment, such as chinstraps and masks, the transmission was carried out in remotely. There was no cameraman present to record the President’s movements.

The lighting and sound equipment had been placed several hours before the announcement, highlighted from the Executive.

The message of more than 10 minutes – which was not a national network, but had an equally successful ignition – was recorded in a single take, without repetitions. The only high-ranking official present in Olivos was the Undersecretary of Communication Marcelo Martin. Your superior, Juan Pablo Biondi and the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, those who accompany the president wherever he goes, continue to be isolated in their homes because they are considered close contacts of the President.

The Chief of Cabinet Santiago CafieroMeanwhile, I monitor the message from the Casa Rosada audiovisual TOM. The coordinating minister collaborated in the text that Fernández pronounced together with the presidential adviser Alexander grimson and the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti.

