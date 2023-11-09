The Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES) announced that more than 1,200 male and female citizens have enrolled in the second batch of the medical and health sector cadre development program for the current academic year, which comes within the initiatives of the “NAFES” program, as it includes a wide range of medical specializations available through prestigious academic institutions in the country.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: “The health sector in the UAE receives great attention, and our wise leadership is keen to strengthen a world-class leading health system, characterized by the best medical facilities and services, and qualified and successful cadres with a high degree of efficiency.”

He added: “The program for developing medical and health sector cadres within the framework of the “Nafis” program has achieved great demand from citizens entering the labor market, especially in light of the growing need for qualified national cadres in this sector, who can contribute effectively to strengthening and developing it in a way that keeps pace with the requirements of the future in various fields.” Health fields.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that “this program comes within the framework of encouraging citizens to join the private health sector, which has proven its worth due to its pioneering competitive capabilities.”

He continued: “We look forward to more of our children enrolling in the specialized training courses and programs supported by the Nafs program in various fields, including the health sector.”

He stated that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, issued a decision to form a committee for Emiratization in the health sector headed by His Excellency the Minister of Health and Community Protection and membership of a number of concerned and health authorities in the country. His Highness formed the committee with the aim of managing the implementation of the Emiratisation road map in the health sector to achieve the approved Emiratisation targets for the sector and to approve the details of the projects and initiatives included in the Emiratisation road map for the health sector, including the scope, outputs, indicators and success factors.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for National Human Resources Development, Ahmed Al Nasser, said: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with the “Nafis” programme, is keen to provide training and vocational qualification opportunities for citizens in various fields with the aim of facilitating their obtaining suitable jobs that meet their ambitions. A program to develop medical and health sector cadres to contribute to supplying the private medical sector with a new generation of specialists in various health fields.”

He pointed out that the Ministry has introduced an “Employment Contract for Student Citizens” with the aim of supporting the employment of Emirati cadres enrolled in studies within the “Development of Medical and Health Sector Cadres” program, in addition to other programs supported and approved by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in priority sectors and in Specialized jobs, as well as helping private sector establishments achieve Emiratization goals.”

It is decided that the student citizen appointed to the facility through a citizen-study contract will be counted within the nationalization percentages required by the facility. The decision specified a set of controls for the “study citizen contract,” the most prominent of which is that the profession specified in the work contract must be identical to the specialization of the student citizen contracted with.

Al Nasser said that the “Nafes” program was able to contribute to the qualification of many citizens in various health specializations within the first batch of the program for developing medical and health sector cadres, noting that “the private health sector, which has a pioneering work environment and includes a group of the best hospitals and health centers,” At the same time, he expressed his hope that the experience of these students will inspire future generations of students to find professional opportunities that meet their ambitions and aspirations.

Program specializations

The specializations of the second batch of the medical and health sector cadre development program for the current academic year include a wide range of academic and specialized allied health program options, including four-year bachelor’s programs and two-year diploma programs. Bachelor’s specializations include: nursing, emergency medicine, health information management, medical laboratory sciences, and pharmacy. , in addition to medical diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, physical therapy, anesthesia and medical laboratory sciences.

Diploma programs include a technical diploma in pharmacy, a diploma in emergency medical services, a diploma in health care assistant, in addition to a diploma in dental assistant, pharmacy technician, and laboratory technician.

These programs are implemented by the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Fujairah University, Ajman University, and Gulf Medical University, in addition to the University of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi University, and Liwa College.

A group of students enrolled in the program expressed their ambitions and goals that they seek to achieve within the health sector.

Maryam Al Mazrouei, a pharmacy student at the University of Sharjah, said: “I chose a promising field in the field of health and health sciences as a future profession. I chose to be a pharmacist because I believe that the role of the pharmacist in health care is crucial and very important. To achieve my dream and goals, I will complete my education and obtain certificates and permits.” This is necessary, which will make me a successful pharmacist in my field. I will also strive to participate in volunteer activities and workshops to increase my experience and expand my network of contacts in this field. In addition, I will always be ready to follow the latest developments in the field of pharmacy.”

She added: “My ambition for the future is to be an active member of the health care team and to make a significant contribution to improving the lives of individuals and society in general. I will do my best to work to enhance awareness of health issues and encourage a healthy lifestyle among members of society. As for my personal goals, I will strive for continuous development.” And to increase my experience not only within the borders of the Emirates, but also at the international level, as my choice of the pharmacy profession reflects my desire to provide health and pharmaceutical development and achieve a positive impact on people’s lives, and I will work hard and diligently to achieve my dream and goals of improving health and wellness for all.”

Maitha Youssef Al Suwaidi, a student majoring in physical therapy at the University of Sharjah, said: “We are fortunate that our wise leadership is keen to enhance the skills of medical personnel and increase the number of specialists in this field, and to provide us with the opportunity to qualify through the programs and initiatives of the “Nafis” program, which was designed to support national cadres and provide Job opportunities that meet our dreams and ambitions.”

She added: “I chose to specialize in muscle medicine and physical therapy because it understands the crucial role that physical health plays in achieving aspirations, whether a person dreams of excelling in sports, is keen on following an active lifestyle, or aims to get rid of pain. This specialty exists to guide others in every way.” Step, it provides personal assessments, customized treatment plans, and ongoing support to ensure that the person reaches the path to success by treating any physical injuries and ensuring health and wellness.

In turn, Salama Muhammad Al-Ketbi, a student in the health care assistant major at Fatima College of Health Sciences, said: “I am proud to represent Fatima College of Health Sciences, specifically the health care assistant major, as this major changed my life positively by teaching me the basics of first aid and how to act in emergency situations.” But the most important thing I gained was building self-confidence and enhancing the spirit of cooperation. After finishing the first year and entering the second year, I strongly encourage students to join this wonderful major, as they will find themselves able to provide care and assistance in critical moments, and this enhances the sense of responsibility and builds skills. “Valuable life.”

Hamda Abdullah Al-Jabri, a student majoring in health care assistant at Fatima College of Health Sciences, said: “I chose this field because the profession of health care assistant is one of the professions characterized by nobility and honor. It focuses on serving and caring for patients, keeping them safe, and getting them to safety. I am proud.” I am very grateful to my studies and I thank the health program for giving me this valuable opportunity and helping me move towards achieving my dreams.”