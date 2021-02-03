Beirut (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to implement the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Honorary Chair of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority “Mother of the Emirates”, to treat and rehabilitate the injured in the recent Beirut port explosion in Lebanon. Under the supervision of the Humanitarian and Development Attaché at the country’s embassy in Beirut.

The “body” treated and rehabilitated the Lebanese Muhammad Mustafa al-Daqduqi, who lost his left eye and leg and was deformed in the explosion. He underwent several surgeries, all of which were successful. A prosthetic eye and a limb were installed on his right leg. After that from God to be cured.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said: “The Authority continues to implement the“ Mother of the Nation ”initiative and broadens the umbrella of its beneficiaries from the wounded and injured in the explosion, and is working in coordination with the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attaché at the country’s embassy in Beirut to achieve the initiative’s goals. The quality, which came to alleviate the repercussions of the explosion disaster on those affected, and help them regain their activity and vitality again, after they have been treated and rehabilitated.

The Secretary-General praised the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to treat the injured in the Beirut explosion accident, and said: Her Highness always returns us to adopting this kind of qualitative initiatives that achieve the utmost care and care for those affected by disasters and crises, indicating that Her Highness’s initiative in this regard has strengthened The UAE response to the humanitarian situation left by the explosion on the Lebanese arena.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak launched a new qualitative initiative last August, coinciding with the International Humanitarian Day, where Her Highness directed to treat the injured with deformities due to the explosion, install artificial limbs for those affected, and provide everything that would alleviate their health and human suffering.

Daqduqi praised the “Mother of the Nation” initiative, which enabled him to practice his normal and professional life, and said: “This initiative is not strange to her Highness, as we have always come back to adopting major initiatives that leave a great impact on peoples’ lives and their human and developmental future.” He expressed his thanks to the Crescent Authority. The Emirati Red, who followed his health condition and provided him with all means of care and care, and said: He suffered greatly from the health repercussions of the accident, until the initiative came to put an end to his suffering and open the doors of hope for him to practice his normal life and his professional activity with vitality.