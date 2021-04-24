Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments launched the live broadcast from Instagram Live, the “Mothers of the Believers” program, which aims to shed light on the lives of the Mothers of the Believers in terms of the educational aspect of their lives, and the good example of the Mothers of the Believers, may God be pleased with them, whom God praised them in The Holy Quran, and learn about the lessons and lessons from the Prophet’s House School.

The objectives of the program presented by the Commission’s preachers depend on clarifying the status of the mothers of the believers, may God be pleased with them and with them, following their biographies, mentioning their virtues and establishing their honorable morals, highlighting the role of women and their impact on building the family and advancing society. Men, they are the factories of men, so it must have role models to emulate them, and shed more light on the practical side, the practical side, and how the mothers of the believers act in every situation, and study their history in the field of knowledge in the field of worship in order to follow and follow.

Especially since the Mothers of the Believers, may God be pleased with them, narrate how the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, interacted in his home and with his family, and they narrated hadiths and Sunnahs, which we would not know except through the Mothers of the Believers, and therefore this program and this series come for this purpose in order to be Mothers of the Believers are similar role models, and to benefit from this information in creating positive change inside homes and inviting the Mothers of the Believers to face various situations.

The lectures showed the praise of God to the women of the Prophet, the mothers of the believers. He addresses them in the Qur’an, a call to dignity, a call of honor: (O women of the Prophet, you will not be like one of the women if you fear you …), “Surah Al-Ahzab: verse 32”, so He says that the people of God Almighty, Glory be to Him, have assigned a place for them, so he says that the people of God Almighty, Glory be to Him, make a place for them. House, the people including those wives of the Prophet peace be upon him: (but God wants to go from you the horror the people of the house and purify cleansing * and remember what is recited in your houses of the verses of God and the wisdom that God was nice expert), «Al-Ahzab: verses 33-34».

She called for standing up to say the truth, the Blessed and Exalted be He: (And remember what is recited in your homes from the signs of God and wisdom …), for the revelation was revealed in their homes, the ayatollahs were in their homes, all the wisdom was in their homes for the presence of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, the practical Sunnah. Applied in their homes, how can we not allocate our time to know about their virtues, their biography and their guidance, and they are the ones whom God Almighty says about them: (And remember what is recited in your homes from the signs of God and wisdom …).

As the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, explained the merits of the mothers of the believers, when he was asked: “Oh Messenger of God, how do we pray for you? This is part of their bounty, may God be pleased with them, and the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, says: “Your best is your best for my family after me,” and that the least we can of this charity study their biography and follow their approach.