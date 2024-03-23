The ship, which departed from the port of Fujairah, carries 4,218.3 tons of food supplies, 370.2 tons of shelter materials, and 41.6 tons of medical aid, in addition to 6 water tanks, 2 sewage tanks, and a diesel tank.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works contributed to securing the ship’s cargo, and this was done by 267 trucks that unloaded their loads onto the ship, according to the Emirates News Agency.

Within the framework of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE established many initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, the first inside the Gaza Strip and the second a floating hospital off the coast of the city of Arish, in addition to the establishment of 5 automatic bakeries. Flour was also provided to 8 existing bakeries in Gaza, in addition to the establishment of 6 desalination plants that produce One million and 200 thousand gallons per day are pumped to the Gaza Strip, benefiting more than 600 thousand people.

The Joint Operations Command also recently launched Operation Birds of Goodness to drop humanitarian aid to isolated areas that cannot be reached by aid in the northern Gaza Strip, where the total aid dropped to date has reached 486 tons of relief and humanitarian aid.