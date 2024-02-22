The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviating the humanitarian conditions suffered by the residents of the Strip, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian people.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to implement the bakeries project, where 29,374 loaves of bread were distributed, benefiting 293,830 people, as of yesterday, Wednesday. This initiative comes to confront the acute shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip, meet a large part of the food needs of our Palestinian brothers, and alleviate the burden of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently experiencing.

It is worth noting that the UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza in an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, and to stand by their side during The difficult circumstances they face.