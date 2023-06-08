New York (Union)

Today, the United Arab Emirates is holding a high-level briefing session on strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States. Over the past years, the Council has become more aware of the important role played by regional organizations in maintaining international peace and security, which was embodied in its decisions and presidential statements. The UAE mission to the United Nations stated in a statement that the briefing session comes within the framework of the UAE’s presidency of the Security Council throughout the month of June.

In the statement, she said: “The Security Council and the League of Arab States continue to work towards achieving their common goal of promoting peace, security and stability in the Arab region and the world.” The United Nations and the League of Arab States, and expressed his intention to consider steps that would strengthen this vital partnership. She stated that this session aims to build on those commitments by exploring opportunities for cooperation in a number of important areas for the region and its people, which include strengthening the role of women and youth, combating extremism and terrorism, and consolidating a culture of tolerance to promote and sustain regional peace and stability.

Speaking during the briefing, according to the statement, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, and Dr. Omnia Al-Amrani, Envoy of the President of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) for young people.