National Ambulance has launched the “Safe Summer… Be Ready” initiative to raise awareness of the importance of first aid and preventive measures to deal with emergencies and common injuries during the summer. This comes within the framework of the first phase of the comprehensive campaign recently launched by the National Guard Command to enhance community awareness of the culture of security and safety.

The initiative will include a series of educational videos and publications that will be published on the social media platforms of the National Guard, the National Ambulance and the media, with the aim of providing the public with general guidelines for dealing appropriately with emergencies that may arise in the summer until the arrival of specialized ambulance teams, which contributes to enhancing public safety.

The publications will cover a variety of summer emergencies, such as heat exhaustion and sunstroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, fractures resulting from water sports accidents, dealing with bleeding, and jellyfish stings.

The National Guard Command has launched a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about security and safety, spread the culture of safety and prevention among members of society, and familiarize them with the proactive measures, preventive procedures, federal laws, decisions, and regulations in force in the United Arab Emirates, which the National Guard is working to implement, in coordination and integration with partners, to maintain security and protect national gains. The campaign, which will be implemented in 3 stages, also aims to educate and enhance community awareness about the precautionary measures that must be followed in emergency situations, which contribute to reducing risks and maintaining everyone’s safety.

The National Ambulance is affiliated with the National Guard and provides emergency services around the clock in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, according to the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage. All residents, citizens and residents, can request the service through the emergency ambulance number 998