Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Foreseeing the future is a consistent approach in the UAE. Whoever possesses these ingredients is characterized by positivity and determination and is distinguished by an advanced vision that is ahead of its time, and this is indeed what is reflected in the investment movement in the country, through the elements and ingredients for the success and support of youth projects, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President of the State “may God protect him” by supporting creative ideas, as the relevant institutions work to provide moral support, training and motivation, which made the UAE a dreamland for many of the world’s youth, to implement many projects, which will have a positive, deep and fundamental impact on economic life in particular. and public life in general.

Saghira Al-Mansoori, a specialist in charge of the sound financial planning service at the Family Development Foundation, confirmed that the Foundation provides many courses and workshops to help individuals, especially young people, implement their projects at the hands of experts within continuous and diverse training, on the basis that investment helps individuals achieve additional income besides the monthly income, explaining The successful investment that our youth is famous for needs several factors, including determining the goal of the investment, in addition to the necessary steps to achieve this. She added: The financial concept of investment is the use of available funds, and the development of a future expectations plan to achieve a return commensurate with the amount invested, the risk ratio and the desired time period.

Programs

Al-Mansoori explained that the idea of ​​investment has changed from what it was in the past in the countries of the world, and it has become possible to put forward and implement easy and simple ideas, but with high returns, adding: “Big investment can start with micro-projects, such as Internet marketing, selling products of productive families, selling and programming websites. Ready-made electronics, programming websites, managing communication accounts, selling vegetables and fruits, photography, design, writing content, creating content”, which is what the Emirati youth are good at, and life has witnessed many successes related to this field.

Despite the different types and levels of investment in terms of expected returns, there are goals that experts gather on, and are represented in answering some questions, including: the main investment objectives, which are the necessity, the continuity of obtaining additional income so that the investor is looking in the first place for an investment that gives him income In addition, periodically, achieving the required return, by achieving an appropriate return for the investor, regardless of his choices, which is achieved on the ground in the UAE, which indicates that the investment plans are moving in the right direction, in addition to noting the increase in the value of assets and their preservation so that whenever the project is Or the investment activity contributes to increasing the assets owned by the investor whenever the choice is good, in addition to ensuring the necessary liquidity, given that the investment activity is always in need of ready liquidity to meet any financial obligations, according to a methodology that ensures the success of young people in forming investments that form the basis of their lives and increase their self-reliance. This is what the UAE focuses on in dealing with the youth file.

levels

Al-Mansoori stressed that investment is based on several main levels, varying through economic projects, and it is one of the most widespread types of material investment tools, and it witnesses a diversity in its commercial, service, agricultural and industrial activities. Part of the commission returns in these companies, investment and innovation in the field of agriculture, working in the cultivation of agricultural lands, establishing reserves for agricultural production of vegetables and fruits and attracting new ones whose cultivation is commensurate with the land, investing in the fields of water and sanitation, as well as investing in small household water desalination plants and sanitary ware For domestic water and agriculture, in addition to investing in the tourism field, through the exploitation of agricultural lands, lands for tourism investment and the establishment of resorts, investment in the industrial field and the establishment of production lines in small industrial factories.

future jobs

The Family Development Foundation works to provide many services to empower young people with investment tools, within several programmes, workshops and services, including the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Service, which enables individuals to evaluate their projects and move towards development, possessing entrepreneurial skills, project management strategies and techniques, and creativity in marketing. Which is the secret of success, and in this context, Dr. Amer Ashour, an expert and financial advisor, said that the concept of foreseeing the future in investment is to be proactive in reading the future, as we predict and benefit from the ideas put forward, and we put forward new ideas that raise the success rate of projects and investment, and it is an approach followed in The UAE .. where its youth know the importance of starting with a creative idea before others think about it, and they are good at working on studying the project, explaining that what distinguishes investment and represents a success factor is that the son of the Emirates starts from where the others ended, and focuses on innovation and development through youth projects that meet ambition of this generation.

success reasons

He pointed out that the UAE preceded the world by introducing proactive ideas, which made it a magnet for investors and entrepreneurs, large and small, and added: “One of the reasons for the project’s success is that we reach the largest number of people by investing in technology, through all the ingredients for success available in the UAE and beyond. Young people only take advantage of these opportunities.

Ashour added: “The UAE has become a dream for any investor, as it has provided various tools. It is also characterized by the ease of obtaining commercial licenses, low operational costs, and quick access to customers. All of these are the components of the state as a successful strategy. The state is also working to attract programmers, and all of this is moving in the direction of digitization. Services, making them easy and simple, in addition to the legislative aspect that protects intellectual property, which supports creators, and this falls within the facilitation of the investment process and the introduction of innovative ideas that nourish society and contribute to achieving development.

great support

Young people enjoy unlimited support through the services provided by institutions and training under the vision of the wise leadership, which is positively reflected on the community and providing it with innovative projects and ideas. Among them is Hamid Al-Jahoushi, owner of the fish farm project, who said: The Emirati environment is motivating, stressing that young people receive Moral support from the competent authorities, for example in agriculture, guidance is provided by experts, while there are those who also enjoy financial support through the institutions specialized in this. Local and international exhibitions also represent a great opportunity for us to highlight and promote our projects, while international exhibitions constitute a strong lever for us, as We benefit, exchange experiences and share experiences, noting that his farm in Al Ain produces more than 2 tons of tilapia per month, which confirms the interest in turning the desert into a green oasis that provides the best types of vegetables and crops, in addition to other projects such as fish production.

Things did not stop at this point. El-Ghoushi was able to produce high-quality fish based on organic foods that meet international standards. He also developed a fertilization system that uses pond water to feed palms in open fields, enabling it to achieve impressive results in organic agriculture, in terms of type and size of vegetables. And dates in particular, through an experiment in which a link between fish farming, specifically in tilapia fish, and the open field, so that the water from the fish tanks is transferred to the field directly to irrigate palms or desalinates the water, before entering the fish tanks, and then using it again in the cultivation of different types of vegetables.

to encourage

In turn, Dr. Maryam Kittet, owner of the “Kithar” group, said: The phrase “Do not paralyze them” said by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “May God protect him,” made us work for the homeland while we feel that we are safe, so the desire was to find solutions for women. In the Arab world and all over the world through social media, we remind them of their abilities by offering many courses and a series of dialogues to link communication with different women of the world to raise and energize each other, and from here the “Kithara” project was launched and we supported small projects around the world, and “Kithara” » It is a women’s group consisting of several women that translates 3 main goals: partnerships, prosperity and promotion, and depends on energy and spread positivity. It offers women business owners an online platform to market and sell their products and connect them to events and opportunities and help them transform their businesses digitally, which increases opportunities for partnerships Among women, companies and other markets and fairs.

She said that “Kithara” works to bring about change in society and leave an impact, by bringing together women of different nationalities, communities and countries inside and outside the country, as it believes that strength and positivity work in groups, and that strengths lie in bringing together different cultures and multiple businesses and giving them the opportunity to create more From the impact, she pointed out that “Kitara” is a safe platform for women to obtain experiences and knowledge within a social and human environment.