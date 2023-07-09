The United Arab Emirates University implemented an initiative to increase the green area within its campus, by planting 200 trees of samar, ghaf and acacia trees, as part of the university’s agenda in the year of sustainability and in support of the national efforts before “COP 28”. The university referred to the work of the UAEU team to prepare for the university’s participation in “COP 28”, in cooperation with the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, by developing a year-long plan to launch a number of qualitative initiatives.

The initiative contributes to increasing the green area on the university campus, in addition to contributing to the absorption of carbon dioxide and working to improve the quality of and address the challenges related to climate change. This initiative will continue throughout the year to include more sites on campus.

Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research, confirmed that the launch of this initiative comes within the framework of UAEU’s keenness to actively participate in spreading awareness within the university community of practices that promote and consolidate concepts of sustainability for a sustainable environment that achieves growth and development.