Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority is participating this year in Earth Hour celebrations organized by various countries of the world tomorrow, Saturday 27 March, from 8.30 to 9.30 pm, by extinguishing and reducing the lighting of a number of vital sites, prominent landmarks and streets in more than 64 regions and government and private sites, Which contributes to spreading the culture of environmental awareness, the necessity of optimal use of energy, and the preservation of the planet from climate changes, and the quantities provided during the celebrations of Earth Hour will be announced, after being counted in all sites and the participation of individuals.

Eng. Hassan Al Zarouni, Director of the Electricity Services Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the areas in Sharjah in which the lighting will be extinguished and reduced include more than 38 government sites and buildings, including Al-Muntazah, Al-Nakhil Square, Al Falaj, Al-Azra, Al-Ramaqia, Al-Suwaihat, Al-Yash, Al-Tarfa, Al-Darari, Al-Tal`a, Al-Khuzamia, Al-Qarain, Al-Nouf and Al-Jarina. And the positions of the King Faisal Mosque, and the area surrounding government buildings in Leia, Ramtha, Mawafjah, Al Hazana, Ramla, Sharqan, Dasman, Samnan, Ghubaiba, Jazat, Faiha, Nasiriyah, Wasit, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba, Flag Island and Khalid Lake “only partial closure at the waterfront”, Kuwait Square, Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Street, and Sheikh Sultan Street Bin Mohammed, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Sultan Street, Al Zahra Street “from Al Bara Bin Azab Mosque to Crystal Plaza”, and Khalid Bin Mohammed Street “from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Nuaimia.”

He praised the cooperation and joint coordination between the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, and the price of the Sharjah Police’s role in securing sites and landmarks that will be turned off during Earth Hour, and the role of all local and federal authorities participating in this global event.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed Al-Mulla, Director of the Khorfakkan Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the landmarks and areas where street lighting will be extinguished in the city of Khor Fakkan include the areas of Al-Qadisiyah, Yarmouk, Shabiya, Al-Sanaiya, Hateen, Hayawa, Medevi, Khorfakkan Corniche Street, Shees Street, Al Nahwah and their landmarks, and include sites in the city of Dibba. Al Hosn Al-Aqd Al-Fareed Street and Al-Corniche Street.

He pointed out that the Authority’s participation in Earth Hour celebrations aims to increase environmental awareness among all segments of society, to show solutions to confront the phenomenon of global warming by activating participation between government and private institutions, and to enhance the spirit of social responsibility to preserve the environment and rationalize energy consumption, and to popularize the principle of sustainability among various Community sectors.

In turn, Eng. Khalifa Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Administration, explained that during this year, the lighting of the Dhaid industrial zone will be extinguished with 143 columns, the new Al-Dhaid Hospital road with 122 columns, Al-Khawatir Shabiya Al Dhaid, 103 columns, and Al-Shariah Road in Al Dhaid with 38 columns.

He added: The authority is working to enhance awareness of the need to commit to preserving the environment and strive to establish superior standards in this field to educate different groups and segments of society, work to improve the efficiency of electric energy consumption and natural resources, reduce the environmental impact, and spread the message of preserving the environment and encouraging various groups of society. To contribute effectively to preserving the environment.

As for the city of Kalba, Eng. Moza Al Zaabi, Director of Kalba Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the city will celebrate Earth Hour this year by turning off the lights on 10 sites and landmarks as a message that attracted attention to the importance of rationalizing energy consumption and optimal use of it, including the University of Sharjah ( Kalba Branch (Wadi Al Hilu Street) from Al Alam Roundabout to Al Hafiya Roundabout) Al Nadi Street (in front of the Electricity Emergency) Saad Bin Abi Waqqas Street (next to the Electricity Distribution Wall), Musa Bin Naseer Street (from Hamdan Roundabout to the Sea), Al-Tarif Street and Abu Bakr Al-Razi Street (In front of Kashmir Restaurant), Al Dahiyat Street (behind Kalba Club), Ay bin Abi Talib Street (from Al Mafraq Roundabout to the New Hospital Roundabout), and Matar Bin Hamad Al Zaabi Street.

She explained that the Earth Hour celebrations are an opportunity to express solidarity with global initiatives to preserve the environment and a call to all groups and segments of society to move positively towards environmental issues.