Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conference. On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that there have been all-round reforms in the country in the last six years and for the last few months, both its pace and scope has been increased so that the 21st century belongs to India.

The Prime Minister said that in the last six years, efforts are being made at every level to establish the country as a center of higher education. Keeping this in mind, the number of institutions and seats in management, medicine and technology have been increased in the country.

He said that within six years seven new Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), 15 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and 16 new Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs) were established every year. is.

He said, “Before 2014, there were only 13 IIMs in the country. Similarly, for about six decades only seven AIIMS were providing services in the country. After the year 2014, more than double i.e. 15 AIIMS have been established in the country or are in the process of starting. Even after 2014, there were 16 IITs and nine IIITs in the country even after so many years of independence.

The Prime Minister said, “All-round reforms are happening in our country, such reforms have never happened before.” Even if there were some decisions earlier, he would have been in one area and other areas would have been missed. “He said,” There have been many reforms in the last six years and there have been improvements in many areas. “

Referring to other reforms including the recent reforms in agriculture, the national education policy brought in to improve education, labor reforms brought for workers, Modi said that these reforms are being done so that this decade Become the decade of India.

He said, “Both the pace and scope of improvement has been increasing for the last six-seven months. Necessary changes are being made in every field, be it agriculture or space, defense or aviation, labor or any other field.

He said, “If the national education policy is ensuring the future of the education sector of the country, then it is empowering the youth as well. If the reforms related to farming are empowering the farmers, then the labor reforms are giving development and protection to both workers and industries. ”

Addressing the students about the benefits of the National Education Policy, Modi said that this is a huge campaign to bring a fundamental change in the entire education system of the country, from “Pre Nursery to PhD”.

He said, “Efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global center for higher education and our youth competitive.” ‘Skilling’, ‘reskilling’ and ‘upskilling’ are the needs of today and the national education policy is focused on this. ‘

The Prime Minister said that the efforts being made in the field of higher education are not limited to opening new institutions only. Work has also been done to improve gender and social participation in the administration of these institutions. These institutions have also been given more powers and transparency has also been brought in them.

He said that there was a lack of transparency in the field of medical education and to overcome it, the National Medical Commission has been created. He said, “This decade has brought a huge opportunity in India’s life. If the youth of the country become self-reliant, then the country will also become self-reliant.

In his address, the Prime Minister also talked about the loss of life and loss in Karnataka due to floods and heavy rains and expressed condolences to the victim’s family. He said that the Center and the Government of Karnataka are taking all possible steps to provide relief to the flood affected people in the state.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan also attended the event. Please tell that the University of Mysore was established on 27 July 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first university in the state of Karnataka. The university was founded by the then Maharaja of the princely state of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the then Diwan Sir M.V. Visvesvaraya did it.