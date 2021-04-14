D.he health authorities in Germany reported 21,683 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 342 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Wednesday morning. Exactly one week ago, the RKI recorded 9,677 new infections and 298 deaths within one day. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 05:03 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 153.2 nationwide on Wednesday morning. The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence as 140.9; a week ago it was 110.1.

The assessment of the infection rate is still difficult due to the recent holidays and the Easter holidays. “We will probably have to wait until the end of this week to see realistic figures again,” said virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charite on Tuesday in the “Coronavirus Update” podcast at NDR-Info.

High number of unreported cases

The RKI has counted Sars-CoV-2 infections in Germany since the start of the 3.044016 pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,718,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 79,088.

According to the RKI situation report on Tuesday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.08 (previous day: 1.09). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 108 more people. The R-value has risen further, writes the RKI. The drop in value observed in the days after Easter could have been due to the temporarily lower number of tests. According to the RKI, the R-value can only be meaningfully assessed again in a few days.