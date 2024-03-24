The Venezuelan opposition denounced a “maneuver” to prevent the nomination of Corina Yoris, substitute for the disqualified María Corina Machado, in the presidential elections of July 28.

The application period expires this Monday and the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – which brings together the main opposition parties – accused the National Electoral Council (CNE) of “blocking” access to the automated system where the process begins.

President Nicolás Maduro, who aspires to a third six-year term, has not yet presented the nomination of the governing United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), although he will not face problems: other organizations in his alliance have already nominated him.

Corina Yoris, substitute in the next elections for the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP

“I alert Venezuelans and the world of the maneuver underway to prevent the registration in the CNE of the candidate of the entire democratic unity of Venezuela, Corina Yoris,” Machado launched on the X network.

Machado, a favorite in the polls, won the unitary candidacy after sweeping the primaries held last October. But she was disqualified from holding public office for 15 years, so on Friday she nominated Yoris as her replacement. 80-year-old philosopher and university professor, to represent her in the presidential elections.

The parties that can nominate Yoris are Mesa de la Unidad and Un Nuevo Tiempo, but hours before the process closes, none have been able to register.

Chavismo 'refuses' to accept candidates

This Sunday, Chavismo spokesmen have assured that Yoris cannot register as a candidate because she has “dual nationality.” They say that the teacher is also Uruguayan.

Given this, Yoris came forward on social network X and denied the accusation.

Sources consulted by EL TIEMPO assure that Chavismo pressures the opposition to register other candidates that “they are to your liking”, which is why names like Gerardo Blyde, representative of the opposition in the negotiations with the Government, are being raised.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS