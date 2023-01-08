And about the possibility that the satellite will cause human losses when it hits the ground, “NASA” stated in a statement, last Friday, that the possibility that the debris of the “Earth Radiation Budget Satellite” or “ERPS” for short, will harm anyone on Earth is “extremely low.” .
- The Erebus satellite was launched on October 5, 1984 aboard the space shuttle Challenger.
- Throughout his 38 years in space, he continued to collect measurements of the ozone layer and atmosphere until 2005.
- Carry 3 instruments, two to measure the Earth’s radiative energy budget, and one to measure components of the stratosphere, including ozone.
- Scientists have used this data to study how Earth absorbs and radiates solar energy.
- The Erebus satellite weighs about 5,400 pounds (2,450 kilograms).
- Most of it will burn up on re-entry, but some pieces are expected to hold together.
- The probability of injury from falling debris is estimated by NASA to be about 1 in 9,400.
When and where will it fall?
