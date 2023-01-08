And about the possibility that the satellite will cause human losses when it hits the ground, “NASA” stated in a statement, last Friday, that the possibility that the debris of the “Earth Radiation Budget Satellite” or “ERPS” for short, will harm anyone on Earth is “extremely low.” .

the satellite

The Erebus satellite was launched on October 5, 1984 aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

Throughout his 38 years in space, he continued to collect measurements of the ozone layer and atmosphere until 2005.

Carry 3 instruments, two to measure the Earth’s radiative energy budget, and one to measure components of the stratosphere, including ozone.

Scientists have used this data to study how Earth absorbs and radiates solar energy.

The Erebus satellite weighs about 5,400 pounds (2,450 kilograms).

Most of it will burn up on re-entry, but some pieces are expected to hold together.

The probability of injury from falling debris is estimated by NASA to be about 1 in 9,400.

When and where will it fall?