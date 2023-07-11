Preliminary data published by the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations showed, on Monday, that the first week of July is the hottest week ever this year.

According to the “Arab Weather” platform, air maps show that the hot mass is expected to affect 7 Arab countries, namely Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Palestine, as of the end of this week.

And the weather becomes hot in those countries, and even very hot in Iraq, where temperatures approach 50 degrees Celsius in the capital, Baghdad.

The expected rise is due to what is known as the “heat dome”, which is caused by the concentration of the seasonal Arabian high on the north of the Arabian Peninsula.

What is a heat dome?

Environmental expert, member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Ayman Qaddouri, explains to “Sky News Arabia” what a heat dome is and how it is making its impact these days:

• It is a phenomenon that is repeated this summer, and it occurred in the United States about a month ago.

• The thermal dome is a somewhat isolated atmospheric region, generated as a result of the emergence of a high pressure region in the upper layers of the atmosphere (the stratosphere) due to the relative decrease in temperature, compared to the lower layers of the atmosphere (the troposphere), which have a higher temperature.

• With the accumulation of a mass of hot air below a high pressure area in the upper layers of the atmosphere in the same area, the atmospheric elevation (the high pressure area) works to push the hot air downward to become compressed, smaller in size, and becomes hotter.

• When the hot air tries to rise upwards, the high pressure above it forces it to descend. As a result, the temperature of the air in the lower layer of the atmosphere rises more, by about 5 to 10 degrees.

• The thermal dome lasts from 2 to 7 days, and may remain for longer periods.

• The effect of the heat dome disappears in the region where it appears as soon as any factor of its formation is lost, for example if the pressure in the “stratosphere” layer of the atmosphere decreases.

• Therefore, it is a phenomenon that does not move from one region to another, and at the same time its formation does not recede in one region without another. It can appear in any region on the surface of the earth once the reasons are available.

• Weather data indicates that there is high pressure and high temperatures these days, which means that there is a heat dome being generated.

“Unknown”

The World Meteorological Organization continues to warn of the impact of climate change and human-industrial activities, saying Monday that temperatures are about to exceed record levels on land and in the oceans, with “potentially devastating effects on ecosystems”.

Christopher Hewitt, director of climate services at the organization, said: “We are in the unknown, and more record levels can be expected to be exceeded with the development of the El Niño phenomenon, and these effects will extend until 2024. This is disturbing news for the world.”

The organization also indicated that its data showed that the first week of July is the hottest week ever this year, which was agreed with by the “Copernicus” climate monitoring service in Europe.

Earlier, the World Meteorological Organization warned that the world would witness record temperatures, the highest in history, during the five years from 2023 to 2027, pointing out that carbon dioxide gas has reached new high levels, which increases the strength of the global warming phenomenon, which Only the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy will limit them.