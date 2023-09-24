This step comes despite Washington’s continuing concerns about the Israeli government’s treatment of Americans of Palestinian origin.

The US Department of Homeland Security runs the program, which currently allows citizens of 40 countries, most of them European and Asian, to travel to the United States for a period of 3 months without a visa.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will make the announcement next Thursday, shortly after receiving a recommendation from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to accept Israel, according to five officials familiar with the file who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because the decision has not been made yet. .

Officials said they expect Blinken’s recommendation to be delivered no later than next Tuesday, and the final announcement will come just 8 days after President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders did not talk about this matter in their brief statements to reporters during the meeting, but it was the subject of intense negotiations and discussion for several months.