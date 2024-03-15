Within a year, the UN commission did not find those responsible for the strikes on Donetsk in the spring of 2023

The UN International Commission of Inquiry into the situation in Ukraine, chaired by Norwegian Erik Mese, after a year of investigation, was unable to find those responsible for the attacks on Donetsk in the spring of 2023. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the commission's report.

The document mentions two attacks in Donetsk, which resulted in the deaths of local residents. One of the attacks was carried out on Easter night, April 16, 2023, in the city center, and the second hit a minibus on April 28.

At the same time, the UN commission claims that it cannot determine which of the parties to the conflict is responsible for the attacks, since they were carried out by BM-21 Grad missiles available in warehouses of both Russia and Ukraine from the north-western direction, where in At that time both sides were on the line of contact.

In addition, the commission refers to the testimony of anonymous eyewitnesses and does not provide photo and video evidence in the text. It is also reported that members of the commission did not visit a number of areas personally, but cited the words of unnamed witnesses.

The text of the document also mentions the shelling of Belgorod that occurred in December last year, but the commission does not name the party responsible.