P.In just a few days, private aid ships rescued hundreds of people from overcrowded refugee boats in the Mediterranean. According to its own information, the German aid organization Sea-Watch took a total of 455 people on board during several rescue operations by Saturday evening. The ship “Ocean Viking” of the organization SOS Méditerranée brought 236 refugees to Sicily on Saturday.

The refugees on board the “Ocean Viking”, half of them unaccompanied minors, went ashore in the port of Augusta. They were rescued from two overcrowded rubber dinghies in the central Mediterranean last Tuesday.

“Sadness and bitterness” among the rescuers

Five days earlier, the rescue ship had been looking for hours in bad weather off Libya for a sinking boat with 130 refugees on board, for which there had been an emergency call. In the end, the crew only found a broken rubber dinghy and numerous dead people floating in the water.

“The survivors that we can bring ashore today are relieved to finally get to a safe place,” said the managing director of SOS Méditerranée Germany, Verena Papke. “But the rescuers are left with sadness and bitterness from the dramatic experience of the shipwreck with 130 dead in the past week.”

The “Ocean Viking” crew members have “an urgent need to educate Europe’s public about the shocking reality they experienced in the Mediterranean,” said Papke. The “EU isolationist policy” is to blame for the situation.

Criticism of the EU’s approach

“People interned, tortured and exploited in Libya have no choice but to risk the dangerous escape across the Mediterranean,” emphasized Papke. These conditions in Libya are “well known to the politically responsible in the EU”. Nevertheless, they made a conscious decision not to save themselves, but to finance Libya’s coast guard. In this way, the EU is maintaining “the cycle of violence and human rights violations”.

Papke criticized the fact that the maritime authorities in Libya and the EU Mediterranean countries Italy and Malta refused to coordinate the operations of civilian rescue ships like the “Ocean Viking” and to provide them with information. That is “deeply inhuman”.

Meanwhile, the German organization Sea-Watch rescued 51 people from a wooden boat on Saturday during the sixth rescue operation in a good two days. Now a safe haven is urgently needed for the 455 people of the “Sea-Watch 4”, wrote the organization on Twitter.

According to official figures, more than 1200 people were killed trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe last year. However, experts assume a high number of unreported cases.

Sea rescue topic at the next Frontex meeting

The EU Commission believes that the agency’s board of directors should deal with the question of what role the European border protection agency Frontex plays in the interception of migrants by the Libyan coast guard. A spokesman for the Brussels authority said Friday that sea rescue in the Mediterranean and contacts with the Libyan coast guard would be raised at the meeting next Friday on Friday to ensure that “there is complete clarity on this issue”.

The spokesman also made it clear that under international maritime law it is a duty to inform the relevant rescue center in a region about a boat in distress. Therefore, the transmission of sighting information from ships in distress “in Libyan territorial waters or in the search and rescue zone is the responsibility of Libya” is not viewed as a violation of the law. The magazine “Spiegel” and other media, however, had reported that the Libyan coast guard was sometimes going “deep into the Maltese search and rescue zone”.

Frontex is reported to have played a much more active role in actions against migrants by the Libyan Coast Guard than is known. Research with the media organization “Lighthouse Reports”, the ARD magazine “Monitor” and the French newspaper “Liberation” revealed this. According to this, Frontex aircraft have flown over migrant boats in at least 20 cases since January 2020 before the Libyan coast guard dragged them back. In most cases, merchant ships or private sea rescuers were in the vicinity, which could have reached the castaways more quickly – but these were apparently not alerted. In Libya, a country with civil war, refugees are often at risk of torture and inhuman treatment.