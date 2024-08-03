Two Dubai Police officers dealt with a report of a drowning accident with professionalism and exemplary speed of response, and were able to rescue a woman who was drowning in the Marina area. The two police officers were honored for their efforts under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

The Director of the Ports Police Station, Brigadier Hassan Suhail, stated that a report was received by the Command and Control Center of the General Department of Operations, that a woman was swimming in the marina area and was about to drown and was calling for help from those present. Within 5 minutes of receiving the report, the marine security patrol, carrying Corporal Amjad Mohammed Al Balushi, Corporal Khamis Mohammed Al Eisaei and Al Eisaei, arrived at the scene, rescued the woman and provided her with assistance until the ambulance arrived.

Suhail called on those who wish to swim to head to the designated areas, follow safety instructions and guidelines, avoid going into the sea for those who cannot swim, do not leave children in the water alone, or swim outside the designated area, make sure there is a lifeguard, wear appropriate clothing, do not swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol, stay away from adventure and challenge, avoid joking in the water between friends, do not swim immediately after eating, or practice it after sunset except in designated areas such as night beaches.

He stressed that honoring the policemen comes within the framework of motivating and encouraging Dubai Police members to exert more effort and give more in providing high-quality services to please the community and respond quickly to reports, stressing that courage and sacrifice for the sake of others and preserving their lives and safety remain a characteristic of police work and a fixed approach in preparing, qualifying and training policemen to carry out their professional duties.

For their part, the two policemen expressed their appreciation to the Dubai Police General Command, expressing their gratitude for this generous gesture and the leadership’s interest in all its members and its follow-up of their work in the field, noting that the honour is a badge of honour for them and an incentive to exert more effort and giving in serving and making the public happy.