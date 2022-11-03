The list of “UNESCO” reported by “Reuters” included glaciers in the following areas:

These and other glaciers will disappear by 2050 due to global warming, regardless of perceptions of global warming.

UNESCO monitors about 18,600 glaciers in 50 of its World Heritage sites, and said that a third of them are expected to disappear by 2050, according to Reuters.

And while the rest could be saved by keeping global temperature rise below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, in conceiving emissions from typical activities, about 50 percent of World Heritage glaciers could be completely gone by the year 2015. 2100.

The glaciers included in the World Heritage List, as identified by UNESCO, represent about 10 percent of the glacier areas in the world, and include some of the most famous glaciers in the world, the loss of which will be clearly noticeable because they represent pivotal destinations for global tourism.

On average, the world heritage listed glaciers lose about 58 billion tons of ice every year, which is equivalent to the total annual volume of water used in France and Spain combined, and contribute nearly five percent to sea level rise, said Taleh Carvalho, head of the team that prepared the report. sea ​​waters around the world.

Carvalho added that the most important preventive measure to prevent the massive retreat of glaciers around the world would be to dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

In light of the inevitable further shrinkage of many of these glaciers in the near future, UNESCO recommends that local authorities should put them at the center of policy, through better monitoring, research and implementation of disaster risk reduction actions.

“As glacial lakes fill, they can overflow their banks and cause catastrophic flooding downstream,” Carvalho said.