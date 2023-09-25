Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Al Shamsi, confirmed that the UAE air bridge to the brothers in Libya continues under the directives of the wise leadership, within the framework of the UAE’s relief efforts to support the State of Libya and an embodiment of its humanitarian vision to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation that the Libyan people are experiencing as a result of the aftermath of the hurricane. “Daniel.”

The volume of humanitarian and relief aid sent by the United Arab Emirates, since the inauguration of the UAE air bridge, on September 12, to the sister country of Libya to mitigate the effects and repercussions of Hurricane Daniel, has reached 622 tons on board 28 aircraft, benefiting 6,386 families, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” as the UAE aid included food supplies, shelter materials, and health packages, in addition to first aid supplies that were distributed in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster, especially eastern Libya, in addition to search and rescue teams equipped with modern machinery and equipment. Supports difficult tasks.

He pointed out that the aid provided by the UAE in support of the brothers in Libya comes within the framework of the consistent approach established by the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and the wise leadership is following it by standing by the brothers and friends in times of adversity.

On this occasion, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations extended his sincere thanks to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority team currently present in the affected areas in eastern Libya, for their efforts in delivering aid to those affected, assessing field conditions, and studying current actual needs, to provide more of it through bridge trips. Continuous air traffic from the UAE to Libya.

The Emirati response to providing relief to our brothers in Libya and reaching the afflicted and affected people in record time represents an essential part of the principles of humanitarian work in the Emirates, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, “may God protect him,” directed a few hours after the hurricane to send relief aid. Urgent search and rescue teams to the sister country of Libya.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, ordered the Authority to urgently implement a relief program that included providing and sending shelter supplies, food and health supplies, and other necessary needs. In addition to sending search and rescue teams to the stricken areas, which were equipped with helicopters, cruisers, vehicles designated for rescue missions, generators and other multiple devices, while last Thursday, the Emirati Disaster Victim Identification Team (DVI) arrived in Libya, which is the first in the world to arrive in Derna to carry out These specific tasks.