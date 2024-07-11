In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, Welch said, “For the good of the country, I call on President Biden to withdraw from the race.”

“The latest polls show that the political danger facing Democrats is increasing. States that have been our strongholds are now leaning Republican,” he added.

On Wednesday, Colorado’s Michael Bennet became the first Democratic senator to publicly turn against the president, saying Biden would lose if he stayed in the election and could cause Democrats in Congress to lose as well.

“I think Donald Trump is on track to win this election,” Bennett told CNN, noting that the White House has “done nothing” to prove it has a plan to win in November.

As Biden, 81, tries to show off his leadership skills at the NATO summit in Washington, domestic pressure has mounted on him to resign after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.