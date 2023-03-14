Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Withdrawals | Veljekset Keskinen recalls a headband and a hair ornament – one with too much lead, the other with cadmium

March 14, 2023
Withdrawals | Veljekset Keskinen recalls a headband and a hair ornament – one with too much lead, the other with cadmium

The release states that the use of jewelry containing lead or cadmium can pose risks to health and the environment.

Brothers Keskinen is recalling Lucky Look headbands and hair accessories and advises to stop using the products immediately.

According to the release, the lead content of the Lucky Look hairband stone product exceeds the limits of the EU chemical regulation. The recall in the Lucky Look hair ornament round stones product is due to exceeding the permitted cadmium concentrations.

In the bulletin it is reported that the use of jewelry containing lead or cadmium can cause risks to health and the environment.

Headbands have been sold between May 2021 and December 2022, and hair ornaments between the end of March 2020 and December 2022.

Veljekset Keskinen guides consumers to return the products to the place of purchase. The purchase price will be refunded.

In addition, the recall concerns the round hair ornament shown in the picture. Picture: Verjekset Keskinen Oy

