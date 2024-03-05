Withdrawals | There is mold poison in Fazer's smoothie

Mold poison has been found in Fazer's strawberry, banana and guava-flavored smoothie.

Fazer recalling Froosh smoothies due to the mold toxin patulin.

The withdrawn products are Strawberry, Banana & Guava Smoothies in different sizes.

The recall applies to the 150 milliliter packages with the best before dates: 3.8.2024, 2.9.2024, 8.9.2024, 13.10.2024, 21.10.2024 and 27.10.2024.

For 250 milliliter packages, the recall applies to those whose dates are: 4.8.2024, 6.10.2024, 13.10.2024 and 27.10.2024.

For the 750 milliliter packages, the recall applies to those with a date of August 25, 2024.

Fazer has informed wholesale and retail stores about the recall and asked them to immediately remove the relevant product lots from sale.

Mold toxins are toxins produced by molds that are harmful to health. Patulin is found in fruits, berries and jams. According to the Food Agency, patulin can cause cancer.