Withdrawals The share of the fitness equipment company Peloton Interactive started to fall, with the retraction of treadmills in the background

Peloton Interactive has previously said it sees no reason to withdraw. Now CEO John Foley apologizes for the company’s previous reaction.

Fitness equipment manufacturer Peloton Interactive said on Wednesday it was pulling back its treadmills as a result of numerous accident reports. In the reports, Peloton treadmills were accused of several accidents as well as even the death of a child.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

As recently as two weeks ago, the company said it saw no reason to withdraw its products from the market and claimed the report by the U.S. Product Safety Authority (CPSC) was “incorrect and misleading”. Now CEO of Peloton John Foley apologizes for the company’s previous reaction.

“I want to say it outright that Peloton made a mistake in its initial response to the CPSC’s request to pull back the Tread + treadmills,” Foley said, according to news agencies.

Fearless Interactive is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As a result of the withdrawal, its share went down by about 14 percent.

Although the company’s stock has taken a hit from several treadmill accident reports in recent months, the pandemic period has been largely favorable for Peloton. Many have purchased a fitness equipment for their home, and even U.S. President Joe Biden has carried a Peloton exercise bike to his official residence.