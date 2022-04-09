Withdrawals The recall of Kinder eggs is expanding again: all production batches at the Belgian plant will be removed from stores

Withdrawals are the result of a Europe-wide suspicion of salmonella.

Kinder chocolate eggs withdrawal is expanding, the Food and Drug Administration informs.

According to the agency, all products manufactured at the Arlon plant in Belgium (Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schoko-bons) will now be phased out. Consumers are advised not to eat these products. Products already purchased can be returned to the place of purchase or consumers can contact Ferrero Customer Service.

Withdrawals are the result of a suspicion of salmonella. Cases of the disease have been reported in several European countries after eating chocolate, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

Suspicions of salmonella have been of particular concern due to the Palm Sunday celebrated over the weekend. Loafers are typically rewarded with chocolate eggs.

By Friday, no cases of salmonella due to chocolate eggs had been reported in Finland.

Belgian plant In addition, Kinder eggs are also imported to Finland from Poland. There are no safety risks associated with eggs produced at the Warsaw plant, CEO of Scandic Trading House, which imports Kinder products Lasse Salomaa told HS on Friday.

Consumers distinguish products made in Belgium and Poland from the labels on the wrappers.

“Consumers are asked to pay attention to the EAN code of the product, which can be found on the packaging or wrapper. The products will probably also mention the marketer Ferrero Scandinavia AB, ”the Finnish Food Safety Authority’s press release states.