Friday, April 28, 2023
Withdrawals | The number of food recalls decreased

April 28, 2023
in World Europe
Withdrawals | The number of food recalls decreased

The most common reasons for withdrawing food from the market were microbiological errors, undeclared allergens and pesticide residues

Foodstuffs the number of recalls decreased last year, reports the Food Agency. According to the data collected by the agency, food products were withdrawn from the market in Finland 288 times last year.

The number of recalls decreased partly because the detection of ethylene oxide residues in foodstuffs decreased significantly compared to the previous year.

The most common reasons for withdrawing food from the market were the same as before, i.e. microbiological errors, undeclared allergens and pesticide residues. Recalls for the latter reason increased significantly last year.

A third of the food and contact materials recalled came from another European country and almost half from outside the EU. The rest, or a fifth, were foodstuffs produced in Finland.

