Withdrawals | The gluten-free ones had too much gluten

GoGreen buckwheat groats are being recalled due to gluten content.

Lantmännen Cerealia is recalling a batch of GoGreen whole buckwheat groats. In the control analysis, the product lot had been found to exceed the limit value set for gluten-free products in Finland.

These are 400 gram packages with a best before date of June 7, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

Lantmännen Cerealia says in its press release that the product may pose a health risk to celiacs or those with grain allergies. The use of the product is not dangerous for those who tolerate grain gluten.

The sale of the product lot has been stopped at all retailers. If the consumer who bought the product wants to make a complaint about it, the company advises to make a complaint on GoGreen’s website or by e-mail to [email protected]