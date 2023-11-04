Withdrawals | The dog has even had to be euthanized – The owners suspect the cause of the symptoms is Musti and Mirri’s dry food

Dozens of dog owners told HS about their pets’ serious symptoms requiring medical attention, the cause of which is suspected to be the dog food sold by the Musti ja Mirri chain.

Black and the Mirri pet supply company announced on Friday that it had withdrawn dog food from sale, which had received several complaints. This is SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food.

Dozens of dog owners from different parts of Finland responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s survey about possible symptoms caused by dog ​​food. They described their pets’ symptoms as severe. In some cases, a dog in poor condition has even had to be euthanized.

The symptoms described by the respondents are similar: weakness of the limbs, lameness, elevated inflammation levels, fever, diarrhea, vomiting and weakness. At worst, the symptoms have been paralysis, where the dog has not been able to move at all. The symptoms have required expensive veterinary visits and medication. The symptoms are linked to the dog food in question.

On the pike I live Jenni Vähakuopus The dog Irma got seriously ill last Sunday. The dog had started eating the food in question two days earlier. The symptoms of a basically healthy five-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog surprised the owner.

“Irma started limping on her right front leg and after a couple of hours it fell to the ground. Its front end failed completely, and it refused to rise again,” says Vähäkuopus.

Jenni Vähäkuopus' Bernese Mountain Dog Irma was sometimes in such bad shape that it was feared she would die.

At the vet, the dog was given hydration, morphine and an antibiotic directly into a vein. Magnetic resonance images were taken of the brain and cervical spine.

In the blood tests, it was noticed that the kidney and inflammation values ​​and borreliosis antibodies were elevated and the dog had a fever. The dog was prescribed cortisone and an antibiotic. No cause was found for the symptoms.

Vähakuopus did not know how to suspect the dog food as the cause, because he has been feeding it to his dog for a year already. He had bought a new sack recently and it was from a recalled product batch. On Tuesday, Irma stopped eating and lay paralyzed and crying.

“Irma was in such bad shape that I already thought I was going to lose her.”

Fortunately, with the help of medication, Irma’s condition improved in a few days. Vähäkuopus understood to stop feeding the food in question only later after seeing an update about the matter on Facebook. He returned the product to the store and received a refund.

“Veterinary expenses were around 2,300 euros. Quite an expensive sack of food.”

The serious symptoms surprised the owner, because five-year-old Irma is basically healthy.

Sipoolainen Marja-Leena Kurvinen four out of five dogs became ill at the same time with similar symptoms after eating the food in question for three days. The fifth dog did not get sick, because the puppy eats different food.

“Two didn’t fit the rear end and two limped. I thought it was quite a coincidence,” says Kurvinen.

Kurvinen has been working as a dog breeder for almost 40 years and has a lot of experience in making dogs sick. He gave the dogs first aid painkillers and he consulted a familiar veterinarian.

Kurvinen made an update on Facebook, which immediately received dozens of comments. Other similar cases began to be found among acquaintances. The symptoms have been serious and they are connected by the same dog food.

“I have also heard of cases where dogs have been euthanized because of the hind end failing. People have been terrified that something like this could happen.”

On Saturday, Marja-Leena Kurvinen’s dachshund Torsti was “a bit stiff, but otherwise ok.”

Kurvinen’s dogs are doing better at the moment, but he is worried if the dogs may have any permanent problems from the incident. Kurvinen wonders about the company’s actions in the case.

“It took the company many days to recall the product. It is surprising that such serious symptoms were not reported immediately.”

Mustin and Mirri category manager Tiia Antila told Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday that the first official complaint arrived on Tuesday. The recall was made on Friday.

Four years old the mastiff Nero had time to be euthanized due to symptoms already a week ago on Sunday due to a collapse in condition. HS has seen the receipt for the cremation of the dog.

The owner of Nero does not want to appear in the story under his own name. The owner works as a clinical veterinarian himself, so he has experience in caring for dogs.

“Nero managed to eat the food of that batch for three or four days. It got so bad that the vet had to euthanize it in the car.”

The owner did not know how to suspect that the serious symptoms were caused by the food.

“Nero had loose pieces in his front shoulders and was on constant pain medication. I had already decided earlier that if a new problem arises, the threshold for quitting is low.”

However, Nero’s ability to function before the incident was good, and there were no similar symptoms.

“I am strongly of the opinion that the food in question was the reason for the collapse of fitness. The symptoms came from behind the tree and are exactly the same as what others have described on Facebook. In terms of time, the symptoms also fit the given food.”

The owner only realized afterwards, after seeing the announcement, that the cause could be the food in question. In his opinion, Musti and Mirri’s communication has been belittling.

“Very sad. I am quite shocked by this.”

I blacked out and Mirri’s Category Director Tiia Antila will not comment on what could have caused the symptoms until the examinations are completed. According to him, bacterial causes are unlikely due to the heat treatment applied to the dry food.

“We will do everything we can to examine the product in question and find out the causes of the symptoms. Since the beginning of the case, we have been liaising with the Food Agency, consumer authorities, veterinarians and raw material suppliers.”

“I would like to emphasize separately that we are very sorry for the situation and we take this very seriously”.