Withdrawals | The bar soap was withdrawn from sale, Tukes urges to stop using it immediately

27.3. 21:12

Søstrene Grene is withdrawing some of its bar soaps from sale because they may pose a microbiological risk, report Søstrene Grene.

The products have been found to increase bacteria and micro-organism levels. This poses a risk of infection for persons with a weakened immune system, the release states.

Sage Dawn, Pure Bliss and Geranium Rain bar soap are being withdrawn from sale. The recall only applies to certain lots sold by the company between December 27th and February 15th.

The product must be taken out of use immediately, urges the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes Dangerous products –on their website.

The products have been sold in Finland in Søstrene Grene stores and on the website. The company is asking people to return the product. The company has stopped selling the products.

