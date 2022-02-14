Monday, February 14, 2022
Withdrawals SOK is withdrawing a kilo of basmati rice from sales due to excessive homometoxin content

February 14, 2022
Rainbow brand rice has been sold in Prisms, S-markets, Salons, Aleppo, Food Market Delicacies, Sokos Delicacies and ABC stores.

SOK pulls sales of Rainbow brand basmati rice pound packs. According to SOK’s bulletin, the rice batch contains illegal concentrations of aflatoxin, which is homethoxin and is harmful to health during long-term use.

The empty packaging of the defective product is requested to be returned primarily to the place where the product was purchased. Rice has been sold in Prisms, S-markets, Salons, Aleppo, Food Market Delicacies, Sokos Delicacies and ABC stores. SOK will refund the purchase.

SOK emphasizes that the recall only applies to products with the best before date of 11 September 2023.

The EAN code for this product is 6415712000608 and it is manufactured by LT Foods Europe BV.

