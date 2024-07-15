Withdrawals | Salmonella was found in the seeds, mold poison in the nuts – Group K is recalling the batch

Withdrawals|Products that have already been purchased are requested to be returned to the stores.

The K group is withdrawing a batch of Pirkka salad seed mix and Pirkka pumpkin seeds from sale due to salmonella findings found in surveillance tests, K group said in its press release on Monday.

In addition, in the same studies carried out by the Customs, an amount of aflatoxin exceeding the limit value according to EU legislation was found in K-Menu brand peanuts. Aflatoxin is a mold toxin that can form in products in humid and warm conditions. The products are dangerous to health and should not be used.

The recalls concern the following products: Pirkka salad seed mix 180 g (EAN code: 6410405127341, best before date: 29.03.2025), Pirkka pumpkin seed 175 g (EAN code: 6410405127327, best before date: 23.04.2025) and K -Menu peanut 1 kg (EAN code: 6410405134905, best before date: 14.04.2025).

Incorrect product batches have been withdrawn from K-grocery stores. Incorrect products already purchased are requested to be returned to K-ruokauppa. Batches of products marked with other dates are safe to use.