Withdrawals | Risk of salmonella in Rainbow’s salad mixes

August 14, 2024
in World Europe
Withdrawals | Risk of salmonella in Rainbow's salad mixes
The recalled products contain red chard, one batch of which has been found to contain salmonella.

SOK is withdrawing three batches of two Rainbow salad mixes from sale because salmonella has been found in the raw material of the products.

The recall applies to Rainbow Salad-spinach mixes and Rainbow Red&Green Salad mixes, whose expiration date is 15-17. August 2024.

The EAN code of the Rainbow Salad-spinach mix is ​​6414893388437. The EAN code of the Rainbow Red&Green Salad mix is ​​6414893391147. The package size of both products is 180 grams

The products contain red chard, one batch of which has been found to contain salmonella.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled lots. SOK asks consumers to return the empty packaging of the product to the place of purchase. The purchase will be refunded.

The EAN code of the Rainbow Red&Green salad mix is ​​6414893391147.

