Withdrawals | Return this yogurt to the store immediately, it may contain plastic

Danone is recalling a batch of Activia strawberry yogurts. There may be pieces of plastic in the yogurt.

Danone oy has announced that it will withdraw a batch of Activia strawberry yogurt from sale.

The Food Agency says in its announcement that the batch may contain pieces of plastic. According to Danone, consumers should not eat the products of that batch.

The recall concerns Activia strawberry yogurt with no added sugar. It is a package with four 125 gram individually packaged yogurts. The recall only applies to the lot with a best-before date of July 13.