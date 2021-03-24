Wednesday, March 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Withdrawals Puuilo pulls a welding machine out of sale, which can cause an electric shock or fire hazard

by admin
March 24, 2021
in World
0

Puuilo asks its customers to return the product back to the Puuilo store. The price of the product will be refunded.

Department store chain Puuilo pulls a welding machine that has been found to have safety deficiencies from sale. The retraction applies to the Pitstone 160A welding machine.

The use of the product should be stopped immediately due to defects in the device’s transformer, Puuilo says. Safety deficiencies may result in electric shock or fire.

Puuilo asks its customers to return the product back to the Puuilo store. The price of the product will be refunded.

.
#Withdrawals #Puuilo #pulls #welding #machine #sale #electric #shock #fire #hazard

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.