Monday, September 18, 2023
Withdrawals | Pacifier cords are pulled back: may cause a suffocation hazard

September 18, 2023
in World Europe
A small piece may detach from the product, which may pose a choking hazard to the child.

Children’s accessories selling AT Lastenturva tells from the recall of the silicone Liewood Willow pacifier band due to the risk of suffocation. It’s a package of two pacifiers.

The customs laboratory has stated that a small piece may detach from the product, which may cause a child to choke. In addition, the product packaging labels are incomplete. The return procedure applies to all Liewood brand Willow pacifier tape packages with EAN code 5713370713085 and batch ID LW1949.

The product model number is LW14491 and the color is Apple Blossom/Tuscany Rose.

The use of the pacifier must be stopped immediately and it must be removed from the reach of children. Those who purchased a pacifier strap are asked to return the product to the place of purchase, in which case the price of the strap will be refunded to the customer.

