The FGTS – Severance Pay Guarantee Fund – is a right of all workers employed under the CLT regime, with a signed employment contract, since January 1967. And Caixa Econômica Federal has been the operating bank of the Fund since May 1990.

It was in 1966 that the idea of ​​creating a type of security “savings” for workers was born, to be withdrawn in the event of unfair dismissal, and thus guarantee resources in the event of unemployment. It can also be accessed at the time of retirement or withdrawn by dependents in the event of the death of the holder. The FGTS is also the most important financier of the housing system.

The Fund has astronomical numbers. There are 219.5 million workers’ FGTS accounts, with a total balance of R$572.4 billion. The total assets, in 2023, were R$704.3 billion.

Record profit

The FGTS broke another record in 2023. The Fund’s recorded profit was R$23.4 billion, the highest in its history. The result, Caixa reported, was driven by the return on investments made in federal public bonds, and also by the return on contracted financing operations.

A 2016 law established the distribution of FGTS results with the aim of increasing the profitability of workers’ linked accounts, through the sharing of their results. With the record profit of 2023, the Fund distributed, in August, R$15.2 billion among workers with accounts linked to the fund.

Withdrawals

Caixa released R$142.3 billion in withdrawals to workers last year, an increase of 12.6% in the total volume and 58% in relation to the number of withdrawals made in 2022.

The amounts withdrawn by workers were concentrated in four categories:

Termination of Employment Contract: 43.49%

Anniversary Withdrawal: 26.79%

Housing: 16.26%

Retirement: 9.26%

Regarding the anniversary withdrawal, in 2023, the amount made in withdrawals was R$38.1 billion, of which R$14.7 billion, or 38.5%, were paid to workers and R$23.4 billion, representing 61.5%, were transferred to financial institutions, as a guarantee for credit operations contracted with the anticipation of the right to the anniversary withdrawal.

When can the FGTS balance be accessed?

Dismissal without just cause

In the case of dismissal without just cause, the employee receives the FGTS balance linked to the account of that employment contract plus a fine of 40% on that amount.

Anniversary withdrawal

Every year, in the month of their birthday, the employee can withdraw part of their FGTS balance. To do so, they must opt ​​for this option and, therefore, if they are fired, they will only be entitled to the severance pay, with the remaining balance available in the FGTS account for use only in cases provided for by law.

See the percentages allowed for anniversary withdrawals according to the balance:

It works like this: a worker who has R$1,000 in the FGTS can receive R$400.00 (40% rate) in Anniversary Withdrawal plus R$50.00 (additional installment), totaling R$450.00. If he has R$1,500, he can receive 30% of the balance plus R$150 as an additional installment.

Anticipation

Another possibility is the advance withdrawal of the anniversary, also known as the FGTS loan, which is a line of credit available to workers who have a balance in the Guarantee Fund.

This modality allows the worker to take out, as a loan, at any time of the year, the amount that would be available in the anniversary withdrawal modality only in his/her birthday month.

To access this credit, the worker must choose and contact a financial institution that offers the possibility of an early anniversary withdrawal.

Some institutions allow you to contract for early birthday withdrawals 100% online, through their own website or free app.

In some of these institutions, the amount is deposited into the worker’s account within 10 minutes to 24 business hours. However, this period may vary and may even be longer depending on the period offered by the creditor.

Another important detail is that this loan is paid automatically with the balance available in the worker’s FGTS, according to the date of each annual installment. In other words, the loan is paid with money that already belongs to the worker and that he or she does not have access to. This way, it does not compromise monthly income, such as salary.

It is important to note that, by withdrawing a portion of the FGTS each year, the employee will no longer receive the amount deposited by the company if he or she is dismissed without just cause. However, the payment of the 40% fine in these situations is maintained. The other possibilities for withdrawing the FGTS – such as purchasing real estate, retirement and serious illnesses – are not affected by the anniversary withdrawal.

End of birthday withdrawal?

This week, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, said that he intends to submit a measure to Congress in November to end the FGTS anniversary withdrawal method. He said he is confident that he can convince the Legislature of the merits of this change.

The idea, according to the minister, is to end the anniversary withdrawal and create a type of payroll loan for workers, so that the employer no longer has to authorize the worker to take out this loan.

Calamity

It is possible to access FGTS salary through the Calamity Withdrawal, which provides direct assistance to workers who live in locations with a state of emergency recognized by the government. In 2023, 14 states were able to have this type of withdrawal released, totaling 285 cities, where more than 67.4 thousand workers who had their properties damaged accessed R$ 249.2 million. The average amount withdrawn was R$ 3.7 thousand per worker.

Specifically in Rio Grande do Sul, the bank has enabled 446 municipalities to withdraw the Calamity Withdrawal. Residents of cities affected by the floods can make the request through the FGTS App. In total, approximately R$3.46 billion has been withdrawn by 1.05 million workers. The average withdrawal is R$3.3 thousand per person. During this period, the bank also provided support to the affected cities to speed up the qualification process.

Housing finance

The total amount of the Fund is also a source of resources for financing housing, basic sanitation and urban infrastructure programs. Workers with an FGTS account can use their balance for amortization, settlement of outstanding balances and payment of part of the installments acquired in real estate systems.

