7/11/2023 – 2:55 pm

On July 6, Multichain’ experienced unusually large unauthorized withdrawals, resulting in losses of over $125 million. It’s one of the biggest hacks wrypto already registered’. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that Multichain’s recent exploitation may have been a ‘rug pulling’.

The report highlighted several issues at the company, including the disappearance of Multichain CEO Zhaojun. After his disappearance, rumors surfaced that he had been arrested in China.

According to Bitcoin portalChainalysis noticed rumors about the arrest of the CEO and the confiscation of $1.5 billion of the protocol’s smart contract funds, resulting in the suspension of services to several blockchain networks.

Due to the incident and previous technical issues, some experts believe the exploit was an inside job.

Multichain also suffered from lagging transactions and other technical issues. In response, Binance ended support for multiple bridged tokens on Multichain, effective July 7, 2023.

