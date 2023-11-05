Withdrawals | Numerous calls to veterinary hospitals on duty about suspected symptoms of Musti ja Mirri dog food

The Helsinki University Veterinary Hospital and the private emergency veterinary hospital in Espoo have received numerous calls and animal patients where dogs are suspected to have become ill from the food in question.

From dog owners there have been many calls about suspected cases of illness related to the dog food withdrawn from the Musti ja Mirri pet store, the emergency department of the small animal hospital of Helsinki University Veterinary Hospital says.

A maximum of ten patients have been brought to the emergency room, the emergency room reports.

The dogs have had varying symptoms and often joint problems.

Also from the private on-call animal hospital in Espoo, Helsingin Sanomat is told that there have been calls and patient visits.

The patients’ symptoms have been, for example, weakness and neurological problems.

Suspected illness Musti and Mirri join the company on Friday to pull SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food from the sale.

Dozens of dog owners from different parts of Finland responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s survey about possible symptoms caused by dog ​​food. They have described their pets’ symptoms as severe.

In at least one case where the cause is suspected to be the dog food in question, the dog in poor condition had to be euthanized.

The suspicions of illness are related to Musti ja Mirri’s SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dry dog ​​food withdrawn from sale on Friday.

Defendants the symptoms described are similar: limb weakness, limping, elevated inflammation levels, fever, diarrhea, vomiting and weakness.

At worst, the symptoms have been paralysis, where the dog has not been able to move at all.

The symptoms have required expensive veterinary visits and medication.

The symptoms are linked to the dog food in question.

Certainty we will only know which ingredient or contamination in the dog food has possibly caused the dogs to become ill after the Food Agency has investigated the matter.

SMAAK Sensitive fish grain-free dog food is made in Musti and Mirri’s own factory in Liedo.