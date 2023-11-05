Withdrawals | Musti and Mirri: No position has yet been taken on possible compensation

“We feel great sympathy for both the sick pets and their owners,” Musti Group’s manager replies by email.

BLACK and the Mirri pet supply company announced on Friday that it had withdrawn dog food from sale, which had received several complaints.

According to information collected by Helsingin Sanomat, numerous dogs have had to be treated by a veterinarian due to symptoms possibly caused by dog ​​food.

Read more: Numerous calls to veterinary hospitals on duty about suspected symptoms of Musti ja Mirri dog food

Black Director responsible for the Group’s operational activities Pamela Nelimarkka says that the specific batch of products has been sold in Finland, Sweden and Norway.

“The batch in question has been withdrawn from sale in all countries. In the light of current information, dogs with symptoms have only appeared in Finland,” Nelimarkka says by email.

Four marks says that Musti Group received a number of worried messages from customers over the weekend.

“We are currently going through the messages and finding out how many of them concern a sick dog.”

“Several dogs have shown serious symptoms, and we are shocked by the situation and treat messages and complaints with extreme seriousness. We cooperate with the Food Agency, consumer authorities, veterinarians and raw material suppliers.”

Dangerous The suspect SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food has been sold in Musti and Mirri’s own stores and in the company’s second distribution channel Pete Koiratarvikke’s stores and online store.

At the moment, the company does not take a position on possible compensation or compensation claims, Nelimarkka says.

Due to the high heat treatment of the products, Musti Group considers bacterial causes of food contamination to be unlikely.

“We will provide more information on the matter as soon as we have more detailed information.”

Four marks says that Musti and Mirri received the first complaint about the dog food in question last Tuesday.

“At that time, we immediately withdrew that batch of products from sale as a precaution. By Friday, we had received five complaints, and pulled the product batch we mentioned from sale. We have cooperated with the Food Agency from the beginning.”

“We are extremely sorry for the situation. Getting a pet sick is always a tough place, and we feel great sympathy for sick pets as well as their owners,” Nelimarkka says.