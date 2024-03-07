Saturday, March 9, 2024
Withdrawals | Mold toxin detected in smoothie products

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2024
in World Europe
Withdrawals | Mold toxin detected in smoothie products

Patulin can cause nausea, vomiting and indigestion.

Dr. Oetker Finland is recalling Smoothie Bowl Strawberry products as a precaution. In the product's raw material, an amount of the mold toxin patulin exceeding the limit value has been detected, which is why it should not be used.

Patulin can cause nausea, vomiting and indigestion.

The recall applies to products with a best-before date of 23.4. or earlier. The Global Trade Number (GTIN) is 42463870.

The product has been sold in K and S group stores.

The company advises those who purchased the product to return the product to the place of purchase or to contact Dr. Oetker's customer service at [email protected]. A picture showing the product's best-before date and batch code must be attached to the email.

Fazer announced earlier this week that it has withdrawn Froosh Strawberry, Banana & Guava smoothies from sale due to the patulin content found in the raw material as well.

