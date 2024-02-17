Withdrawals | Mars recalls pet food, may contain pieces of plastic

The product may pose a danger to pets.

Mars Finland is recalling a batch of pet food cans that may contain blue pieces of plastic. The product may pose a danger to pets.

The recall concerns Pedigree 400 g Härkää murekkees cans, whose expiry date is September 25, 2025. The EAN code of the cans is 4008429713316.

The same problem was observed earlier this year in the company's Lammasta & Härkää cans, which were produced in the same production run as the now recalled product. The previous recall was announced on January 23.

The company asks those who bought the products in question to keep the product and contact the company's consumer service for a refund.