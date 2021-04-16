Withdrawals Manufacturer withdraws batches of fiber capsules from sale, similar products suspected of linking three salmonella deaths

Retraction is a precaution according to the manufacturer. However, according to Orkla Care, the product should not be eaten.

Husk fiber products batches are being withdrawn from sale in Finland because suspicion of salmonella has been found in similar capsule products from manufacturer Orkla Caren in Denmark. Orkla Care, which announced the withdrawal, states that no suspicion of salmonella has been detected in the products sold in Finland.

Retraction is a precaution according to the manufacturer. However, according to Orkla Care, the product should not be eaten.

BBC reported that three people in Denmark have died from salmonella in fiber supplement capsules. A spokesman for Orkla told the BBC that no clear link had been found between the deaths and the fiber supplement.

In Denmark, more than 30 people have received salmonella from Orkla Husk capsules. A couple of dozen of them have been hospitalized.

Husk sold in pharmacies in Finland. Those who have purchased retractable capsules are asked to return them to any pharmacy that sells the product.

Fiber supplements are a natural product used to relieve constipation or diarrhea.

The recall applies to these batches:

“Husk Balance for the abdomen Classic 150 G, EAN: 5702071384328, Batch numbers: 505622, 504607”, 500955

Best before: 02.2024, 11.2023, 06.2023.

“Husk Balance for the stomach Fiber + Lactic acid bacteria 200 G, EAN: 5702071384335, Batch numbers: 507352, 504606, 500956, Best before: 01.2023, 10.2022”, 07.2022